The following post contains SPOILERS for the eighth episode of Lanterns and the entire season. If that’s not okay with you, beware my power.

That’s a wrap on the season of DC’s Lanterns. Hal Jordan is dead. His murder has been solved. All the Manhunters hav been found. And John Stewart has fully embraced his role as the Green Lantern of Earth — and just the Green Lantern of Earth. (Guy Gardner gets the rest of Sector 2814.)

In our latest video about Lanterns, we’ll run through all the shocking surprises and twists in the Lanterns finale, and we’ll point out all the of the DC Easter eggs, hidden secret, and little details you might have missed because you were too wrapped up in solving the secrets of Hal’s murder. (Did you figure it out before the show revealed the truth?) We’ll discuss what this show ultimately had to say about fear as a central force in our lives, whether Hal was ultimately a hero or a villain, and what this ending means for John Stewart’s role in Man of Tomorrow and the future of the DC Universe.

Watch our full breakdown of the Lanterns season finale below:

READ MORE: Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the DC Comics Easter eggs in the eighth episode of HBO’s Lanterns check out more of our videos below, including one on the DC Comics Easter eggs in the seventh episode of HBO’s Lanterns one on the DC Comics Easter eggs in the sixth episode of HBO’s Lanterns and one on the Easter eggs in the fifth episode of Lanterns. That’s a lot of Easter eggs. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The entire first season of DC’s Lanterns is now available on HBO Max.

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