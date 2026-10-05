Every week, ScreenCrush gives you what you need to know about the week’s best new streaming TV shows. If you’re in the market for a new series to stream, or you need a last-minute binge, or you are just trying to keep tabs on the latest seasons of old favorites, we have got you covered.

We love movies, but sometimes you don’t want a 90-minute, one-and done entertainment. Sometimes you want that deep dive that’s going to take days or weeks to finish. Sometimes you want long-term storytelling and rich characters. Sometimes you need a good TV show.

Regardless of what kind of show you’re looking for — new or returning, drama or comedy, high or lowbrow — we have you covered. Here’s this week’s batch of new TV shows and series.

READ MORE: Iconic Movie Lines That Weren’t in the Original Script

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch the return of the beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender in a new animated series, the debut of a star-studded Netflix horror series, and Mikey Day yells at bakers while they try to create cakes that look like everyday Halloween objects. Literally, there is something for everyone.

Get your watchlist and queues ready — and if you want even more recent streaming TV recs, be sure to go here.

Avatar: Seven Havens

The creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender return to their signature creation with a new series set centuries after the events of The Legend of Korra, where a cataclysm has splintered the world and a new group of Avatars rises to face new adversaries.

Where to watch Avatar: Seven Havens: Premieres on October 9 on Paramount+.

Below

Josh Hartnett and Charlie Heaton star in Netflix’s newest mystery series which, according to Netflix, involves a coastal town terrorized by a “mysterious sea creature.” Meanwhile, “a fisherman must fight to protect his family and his community's vanishing way of life.” (Heaton plays Hartnett’s son which ... kind of tracks.)

Where to watch Below: Premieres on October 8 on Netflix.

Rage: Season 2

This series from Spain focuses on five women face extreme situations that will unleash their rage. (Hence the title, obvs.) The trailer for this one looks intriguing.

Where to watch Rage: Season 2 premieres on October 9 on HBO Max.

Is It Cake? Halloween: Season 2 - 10/9 Netflix

Six extremely skilled bakers compete to determine who can make the most lifelike (and spooky) cakes in the second batch of Netflix’s Halloween-themed reality series. Also I accidentally wrote Is It Kale? when I started this blurb, which made me laugh. So now I think Netflix should make Is It Kale?, where chefs try to trick people into eating things that look like kale but are actually cake.

Where to watch Is It Cake? Halloween: Season 2 premieres on October 9 on Netflix.

Big City Greens Halloween Special

As part of this terrific animated series’ ongoing fifth season, there’s a special Halloween-themed episode where Cricket’s Halloween pranks go too far, and a vengeful scarecrow shows up. (I hate when that happens.) If you’re more of a Phineas and Ferb fan, it’s got a new Halloween-themed episode on streaming this week as well.

Where to watch Big City Greens and Phineas and Ferb’s Halloween Specials: Both premiere on October 7 on Disney+. Or just watch the full episode below right now...