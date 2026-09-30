New movies are coming to streaming this week and every week, at a faster pace than ever before. As always, ScreenCrush has your back, with a weekly guide to the latest releases on streaming (and digital rental or purchse) that deserve your attention. Sit back, relax, and check out what’s coming to a TV or computer (or, sigh, a phone) near you.

Then you’ve got all weekend to watch up with these titles. The theater is still the best, of course, but some weekends you just can’t muster the energy to get off the couch and haul yourself to the multiplex.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can help Wile E. Coyote take down the evil Acme Corporation, or learn about Dennis Miller’s bizarre tenure as a commentator on Monday Night Football. There’s also yet another new Tyler Perry movie, and a M3GAN spinoff that went straight to video.

If these titles don’t do it for you, you can also check out some other recent streaming releases here. Or just keep scrolling, and see the new movies you can stream or rent on digital at home this weekend.

Coyote vs. Acme

The nearly-buried corporate spoof that turned into a surprise hit in theaters is now coming to VOD. It’s a live-action/animated hybrid starring Wile E. Coyote from Looney Tunes, who hires a lawyer (Will Forte) to help him sue the Acme Corporation for their shoddy products. It is a hilarious and timely film that is worth a watch.

Where to watch Coyote vs. Acme: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango.

Miller Night Football

Did you know that Saturday Night Live star Dennis Miller briefly joined the commentator booth on Monday Night Football? It was an idea about as promising as getting involved in a land war in Asia. (Okay babe?) How did it happen? That’s the subject of a new original documentary streaming exclusively on HBO Max this week.

Where to watch Miller Night Football: HBO Max.

Tyler Perry’s Doing Life

Tyler Perry literally had a new movie on Netflix two weeks ago. (That one was Why Did I Get Married Again?) Now he’s got another, described by the streamer as “a gritty and gripping urban drama that explores the life of a single mother fighting for survival and a reformed ex-con with untapped talents forge an unexpected bond.”

Where to watch Tyler Perry’s Doing Live: Netflix starting on 10/2.

Soulm8te

Once upon a time, this was supposed to be the first spinoff in a rapidly expanding M3GAN cinematic universe. Instead of an AI robot that becomes a child’s toy, this film looks at the dark side of companion robots for adults. Then M3GAN 2.0 tanked at the box office, and Universal quietly shifted this film straight to home release. But hey: If you’re a fan of M3GAN and you’ve already got a Hulu subscription, it doesn’t cost anything extra to sample it this week.

Where to watch Soulm8te: Hulu starting on 10/1.

Schumacher ’94

Racing champion Michael Schumacher is the subject of Netflix’s new Formula 1 documentary, which features personal interviews and archival footage from Schumacher’s 1994 season. (I’m pretending I’m familiar with F1 and know what any of this means or why it’s a big deal.)

Where to watch Schumacher ’94: Netflix, starting on 10/2.