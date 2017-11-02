Earlier this year, Laurence Fishburne joined the list of actors straddling both the DC and Marvel cinematic universes. After playing Perry White in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the actor joined the MCU with the Ant-Man sequel over the summer. Fishburne will make his MCU debut as Dr. Bill Foster in Ant-Man and the Wasp next summer, but that’s not the only Marvel project he can add to his resume.

While promoting his role in Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying, Fishburne spoke to Collider about his multiple comic book movie roles. The actor revealed he was the one who pitched his involvement in the Ant-Man sequel, reaching out to Marvel himself to suggest a few ideas for potential casting. But as a long-time Marvel fan, Fishburne didn’t stop there; the actor shared a few more pitches with the studio. Whatever they were, Marvel dug one and now the actor is working on a secret Marvel project he says will “change the world”:

I’m developing something else for Marvel that I can’t talk about. It’s gonna be really cool. It’s gonna change the world, we hope (laughs). I went to Marvel and pitched them something that really couldn’t work out — there was a lot of legal red tape that just [was] something they couldn’t work out. But then they came back with the offer for Ant-Man and the Wasp and then they said, ‘Hey, what do you think of this?’ and I went ‘Oh yeah that, yes!’

Hmm, what could it be? Considering the fact that Fishburne is a pretty busy guy and still working on black-ish Season 4, the secret project might not be a movie. Perhaps it’s a TV show, or as Collider suggests, even a short or a new comic run. Either way, Fishburne officially has both feet in both the DC and the Marvel worlds. He won’t show up in this month’s Justice League (because of scheduling issues), but you’ll get to meet his Dr. Foster, Hank Pym’s (Michael Douglass) assistant, when The Ant-Man and the Wasp arrives in theaters on July 6, 2018.