One of the biggest video games and esports on the planet gets its first television series this fall when Netflix premieres Arcane, a new show set in the world of League of Legends. The nine episode series is divided into three “acts,” which three episodes per act. Starting in November, a new trio of episodes debuts each week on Netflix.

According to the official press release “players will see some familiar faces in Arcane, like Jinx, Vi, Jayce, and Caitlyn, and learn about the events that made them into the iconic champions we know today as we push their stories forward. Players will also be introduced to some new faces too, like Vander and Silco, who are both citizens of Zaun and play critical roles in shaping the evolving world.” The first three episodes are about Jinx and Vi — voiced in the show by Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld, respectively.

Although the show was announced a while back, the trailer just premiered as part of Netflix’s Tudum fan event. Watch it below:

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

Based on the world behind League of Legends, Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Known across Runeterra as the “city of progress,” many of the most brilliant minds call these cities home. But the creation of hextech, a way for any person to control magical energy, threatens that balance. While Arcane holds the backstories of League of Legends champions, the series is designed to stand on its own as a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling.

Arcane premieres on Netflix on Saturday, November 6 at 7PM PT.

Every Video Game Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to Best