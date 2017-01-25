What’s Leaving Netflix: February 2017

There’s lots of good stuff coming to Netflix on February, but, as always, there’s good stuff leaving too. This is the yin and yang of streaming video: With each new month, we gain and lose at the same time.

Among the titles leaving Netflix next month (and in less than a week in some cases) are Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down, J.J. Abrams’ Mission: Impossible III and Sofia Coppola’s Somewhere. Sadly, Paul Thomas Anderson’s There Will Be Blood is on the list too. And if you want to rewatch the original Trainspotting before the sequel hits theaters later this year, the clock is officially ticking. Choose life, etc.

Here’s the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in February.

Leaving February 1

A.C.O.D. (2013)

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky (2013)

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

Ashby (2015)

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Bratz Babyz: The Movie (2006)

Bratz: Super Babyz (2007)

Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure (2003)

Clerks (1994)

Elizabeth (1998)

Extract (2009)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Frida (2002)

Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985)

Jackass 2.5 (2006)

Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School (2014)

Last Holiday (2006)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Sahara (2005)

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Serving Sara (2002)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2020)

The Kite Runner (2007)

The Machinist (2004)

The Original Latin Kings of Comedy (2002)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Trainspotting (1996)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Leaving February 7

Justin Bieber’s Believe (2013)

Leaving February 12

Grounded for Life: Seasons 1-5 (2001)

Leaving February 13

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

The Nut Job (2014)

Leaving February 15

Brothers in War (2014)

Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry (2014)

Closure (2007)

Exile Nation: The Plastic People (2014)

Jack Frost (1998)

I Am Not a Hipster (2012)

Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch (2013)

Prince of Broadway (2008)

Stephanie in the Water (2014)

The Man on Her Mind (2014)

Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2 (2012)

Leaving February 16

Santa Claws (2014)

Somewhere (2010)

Leaving February 17

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)

Leaving February 19

Problem Child: Leslie Jones (2010)

Leaving February 28

Clueless (1995)