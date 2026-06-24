Streaming ain’t cheap. All these services every single month ... the price adds up very quickly. So you need to maximize your subscription — you need to know what’s new on Netflix so you don’t miss anything you might want to watch.

That’s where this list comes in. It contains everything coming to Netflix in July. The highlights? The return of Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes in a third movie about Sherlock’s younger sister, the rebooted version of Little House on the Prairie, and a new spinoff series for the viral YouTube hit Hot Ones. Plus Will Ferrell gets his own sports comedy series called The Hawk, and Wicked: For Good comes to Netflix as well. (Not for good, I imagine; probably it’s a short-term license.)

Here’s the full list of what’s new on Netflix next month:

Netflix Netflix

Avail. 7/1/26

Enola Holmes 3 -- NETFLIX FILM

Adventure follows detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where her plans to tie the knot unravel when Sherlock's disappearance plunges her into a perilous new case.

Summer ’36 -- NETFLIX SERIES

August 1936, Nice. Four women from different backgrounds become entangled in the murder of a powerful prosecutor at the luxurious Riviera hotel.

Worst Neighbor Ever -- NETFLIX SERIES

This intense documentary series details true stories of neighbors gone bad, from heinous fraud schemes to senseless acts of violent retribution.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

A Dog's Journey

A Dog's Purpose

A League of Their Own

Ali

Apollo 13

Baby Mama

The Beguiled

Born on the Fourth of July

The Boss Baby

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Donnie Brasco

Fargo

Gone Girl

Hellboy

Heroes: Seasons 1-4

High Fidelity

Krampus

Moneyball

Nomadland

Queen & Slim

Rebirth of Mothra

Rebirth of Mothra II

Rebirth of Mothra III

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Sex Tape

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Talk to Me

U-571

The Vow

White Chicks

The Witch

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Netflix Netflix

Avail. 7/2/26

Human Vapor -- NETFLIX SERIES

A death on live TV. A culprit who turns to gas. Behind it, a secret project that used and discarded the vulnerable. One detective pursues the dark truth.

Hunting Housewives

Super Subbu -- NETFLIX SERIES

An unlucky teacher is assigned to teach sex ed in a hostile village. Can he balance this secret while chasing his dreams and saving his relationship?

Survival of the Thickest: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Riding high in the world of designer fashion, Mavis leans into a life-changing new adventure as she and Luca embark on the journey of starting a family.

Avail. 7/3/26

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married?

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too?

Avail. 7/4/26

80 for Brady

Dark Winds: Season 4

Newmarket Newmarket

Avail. 7/5/26

Memento

Sparks of Tomorrow -- NETFLIX SERIES

In an alternate past, an unlikely duo team up to look for a missing catalog that could bring electricity to the smoke-filled streets of Kyoto.

Avail. 7/6/26

Hamnet

My Sesame Street Friends: My Abby: Season 2

Avail. 7/7/26

Better Late Than Single: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A fresh group of hopefuls moves into Eternal Singles' Village, shedding their inexperience as they navigate romance — and the emotions that come with it.

Emeril Cooks: Season 1

Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In this crowd work special, Jeff Arcuri's rapid-fire wit is nonstop as he zeroes in on marital pranks, urinal mind games and taking down internet trolls.

Avail. 7/8/26

I’m Not Afraid -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a 10-year-old boy stumbles upon a terrifying sight, he'll learn the brutal realities of life, survival and desperation of a town on the edge.

Nothing to Lose -- NETFLIX FILM

She gave everything to become a mother, so when her young son falls ill, Jada will stop at nothing to find a donor and save him — no matter the cost.

Salcedo, Leather, and Boogaloo -- NETFLIX SERIES

Martín Salcedo is rarely swept off his feet — until Verónica Pinilla and Quiebra Canto turn up the party, booze and danger.

Thunder 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Unremarkably ordinary middle schoolers, Pyontaro, Hiroshi and Tsubame, wander into an extraordinary adventure when Pyontaro's little sister goes missing.

The Tick: The Complete Series

Netflix Netflix

Avail. 7/9/26

Little House on the Prairie -- NETFLIX SERIES

The close-knit Ingalls family builds a new life on the Western frontier, where the joys of nature and the struggle for survival are deeply intertwined.

Avail. 7/10/26

Ikka -- NETFLIX FILM

With a loved one's life at stake, a celebrated lawyer must defend a man he suspects is guilty — battling his conscience every step of the way.

Miguel Ángel Blanco: The 48 Hours that Changed Spain -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary explores how Miguel Ángel Blanco's 1997 abduction turned fear into collective resistance and shaped Spain's fight against ETA terrorism.

The Paradise Murders

Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Never-before-seen footage and survivor accounts trace the 2012 shipwreck of a luxury cruise and the disaster that ensued, in this immersive documentary.

Zola

Avail. 7/11/26

The Apartment Job -- NETFLIX SERIES

Desperate for cash, a former gang boss teams up with an aspiring lawyer to steal an apartment complex's reserve fund — only to uncover deep corruption.

Avail. 7/12/26

Love is Blind: UK - After the Altar -- NETFLIX SERIES

Season two's squad and some season one faves share ups and downs of life away from the pods including divorces, new beginnings and unfinished business.

Susana and Elvira: No Plan B -- NETFLIX FILM

After a fallout abroad, two former best friends reluctantly reunite to plan a high-profile wedding for the hottest artists in town — with no backup plan.

Avail. 7/13/26

Golden Kamuy -The Abashiri Prison Raid -- NETFLIX FILM

In a fierce three-way fight over a hoard of Ainu gold, Asirpa and Sugimoto head to Abashiri Prison, where Noppera-Bo and the truth about her father wait.

Netflix Netflix

Hot Ones: Extra Heat -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hot Ones: Extra Heat brings the critically-acclaimed Hot Ones interview format out of the studio and into the world’s biggest cultural moments. Hosted by Sean Evans, each 30-minute special brings the signature 10-wing challenge and deeply researched conversations to unique on-location settings inspired by major tentpole moments on Netflix—from live sporting events to film and series launches.

Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning

Mile End Kicks

MLB Home Run Derby 2026 -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

The best sluggers in baseball put their power to the test and chase home run glory live from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Avail. 7/14/26

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Quarterback: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The hit Netflix series returns for Season 3 to give viewers exclusive, unprecedented access to four quarterbacks across the 2025 NFL season, pulling back the curtain on the grind, glory, and grit that define one of the game’s toughest jobs, on and off the field. This year, cameras go behind the scenes with Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), fresh off a highly anticipated start to his career as he enters Year 2 looking to build on his dual-threat potential and cement himself as the face of the franchise. Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) returns after stabilizing Tampa Bay’s offense and, with his fiery personality still front and center, aims to prove he can keep the Bucs in contention.

Techniquely: Season 1

Avail. 7/15/26

Snowden

The Tick: Seasons 1-2

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Walk down the aisle or walk away forever? Six couples put love on the line and learn if they're ready to wed after spending a month with a new partner.

Avail. 7/16/26

The Body in the Locker

Me Before Me -- NETFLIX FILM

A school project on family history sparks a high-achieving teen to confront and heal the strained relationship with his father before it is too late.

Netflix Netflix

The Hawk -- NETFLIX SERIES

On the back nine of his career, golf legend Lonnie "The Hawk" Hawkins chases one final major — and drags everyone he loves into the chaos.

Avail. 7/17/26

23 000 Lives -- NETFLIX FILM

A group of young people sets sail for the Mediterranean to save the lives of refugees — a mission that puts their ideas of law and justice to the test.

Desire -- NETFLIX FILM

When a married lawyer starts an affair with her daughter's swim coach, a torrid romance turns into a twisted game where everyone loses control.

The East Palace -- NETFLIX SERIES

A man who walks the spirit world and a court lady who hears the dead enter the East Palace by the king's orders — can they unravel its dark secrets?

Heartstopper Forever -- NETFLIX FILM

It's a new school year for the Truham-Higgs gang. As Nick and Charlie's relationship deepens, their thoughts turn to life after the last bell rings.

The Map of Longing -- NETFLIX SERIES

Before her death, Lucy creates a game for her sister, Greta, pushing her into a journey of self-discovery — and toward the charming Will Tucker.

Avail. 7/18/26

Spooky in Love -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/19/26

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 3

Universal Pictures Universal Pictures

Avail. 7/20/26

Sesame Street Classics: Season 1

Wicked: For Good

Avail. 7/21/26

Bill Maher: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

WWE: Unreal: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

John Cena says goodbye, a fan favorite returns, and the next generation of Superstars rise to the occasion. WWE: Unreal takes viewers inside the writers' room as injuries, last-minute pivots, and career-defining decisions reshape WWE’s biggest season yet heading into WrestleMania 42.

Avail. 7/22/26

A Toxic Love Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In a glamorous California suburb, a young woman’s arrest for a violent fantasy plot becomes a sensational scandal, but the truth remains hidden behind a sophisticated web of deception. As the investigation peels back layers of betrayal, it becomes unclear who is the true victim and who is the villain in a game where everyone is playing a part.

Elite Force -- NETFLIX SERIES

After an unprecedented attack on his unit, a high-ranking officer set to leave the field leads a perilous mission that forces him to confront his past.

The Taste Test: Season 1

Avail. 7/23/26

Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 3 (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Health checkups, a stormy wedding and an overdue journey to the past: The twins are ready to confront life's big questions — and each other.

Ransom Canyon: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Staten and Quinn chase risky new ventures to bring hope and prosperity back to Ransom Canyon — and grapple with their true feelings for one another.

The Debt Collector -- NETFLIX FILM

Tormented by past mistakes and a terminal diagnosis, an ex-debt collector returns to the underworld to protect the victims of a violent organization.

Netflix Netflix

Avail. 7/24/26

72 HOURS -- NETFLIX FILM

A forty-year-old executive hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twenty-somethings on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he’s inadvertently added to their group text.

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Truthers -- NETFLIX FILM

After her mother's sudden death, Ruth returns to her hometown and reunites with her father, whose odd behavior makes her question what really happened.

Avail. 7/27/26

Hannibal: Season 1-3

TÁR

Avail. 7/28/26

The Exorcism

Mary Beth Barone: Galaxy Brain -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Is an ex-best friend the worst ex? Can dating apps save democracy? What's with NYPD merch? Mary Beth Barone has all the answers in this witty special.

Avail. 7/29/26

A Private Life

Final Project -- NETFLIX SERIES

New school, new start — until vicious online attacks and a classmate's twisted challenge spark a dangerous bond that pushes Tamara toward transformation.

Gear Heads: Season 1

Wrath -- NETFLIX SERIES

A wounded amnesiac finds refuge with an MMA coach and steps into the ring, torn between hope for a new future and a dangerous past that keeps closing in.

Avail. 7/30/26

The Bombing of Pan Am 103 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The tragic bombing of a transatlantic flight over Scotland in 1988 unites the local police and the FBI in a hunt for the attackers. Based on a true story.

Avail. 7/31/26

Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours

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