A new Netflix documentary will take a bite out of the fried chicken fast food industry.

Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy will follow British comedian Mo Gilligan as he eats “nothing but fried chicken” three times a day for 28 days in a row, not so unlike the late Morgan Spurlock’s infamous 2004 McDonald’s doc, Super Size Me.

The new film, described by Netflix as a “bold experiment,” was created by Mindhouse, the very same production company behind the streamer’s illuminating 2026 documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere.

“Over the course of the month, [Gilligan] embarks on an eye-opening journey from South London to the United States to reveal the historical origins of fried chicken and the social, economic and industrial forces driving our mass consumption of it — from fast-food chains to large-scale farming — and the impact on our health, our planet and the way we eat,” Netflix shared in a press release about the film, which seeks to explore “the hidden costs behind our cravings.”

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Marking Gilligan’s first documentary project, Big Chicken will also address the racial stereotypes associated with fried chicken.

“As a Black British comedian, Mo also seeks to reframe perceptions of the dish by confronting negative stereotypes associated with it, examining how it’s been culturally appropriated and advertised in today’s market,” Netflix added.

“I thought I knew chicken. Turns out, I knew nowhere near enough,” Gilligan said of his experience making the film (and eating an absurd amount of fried poultry) in a post shared to his social media.

Gilligan is currently a judge on The Masked Singer U.K. and The Masked Dancer U.K..

The fried chicken market reached a global value of over $93 billion in 2024 , according to Yahoo! Finance. That’s a lot of chicken.

Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy begins streaming exclusively on Netflix on August 5.

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