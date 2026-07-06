Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff.

Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch a new adaptation of Little House on the Prairie. Plus, a dramatic new season of the original Real Housewives franchise premieres, as well as a new season of Dark Side of the Ring.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don’t forget to check out other recent TV releases right here.

The Five Star Weekend

Adapted from the bestselling book of the same name, The Five Star Weekend follows a food blogger who, while struggling to process her husband’s tragic death, invites her best friends from various stages of life to a getaway weekend in Nantucket.

Where to watch The Five Star Weekend: All eight episodes of the drama miniseries drop on Peacock on July 9.

Little House on the Prairie

Based on the classic book series, Netflix’s Little House on the Prairie tracks the Ingalls family as they leave Wisconsin behind to build a bold new life in the Kansas prairie.

Where to watch Little House on the Prairie: All episodes of the reimagined classic premiere on Netflix on July 9.

READ MORE: Netflix’s Wonka TV Show Features Gene Wilder’s ‘Recreated’ Voice

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Season 20 Premiere)

Original cast member Vicki Gunvalson makes her grand return to the OC in the latest season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, where drama, lies, and personal history stretch longtime friendships thin among a group of affluent women.

Where to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County: The latest season of the long-running reality series premieres on Bravo at 8PM E.T. on July 9. Subsequent episodes will air at the same time on Thursdays, with each new episode streaming the following day on Peacock.

Dark Side of the Ring (Season 7 Premiere)

Featuring intimate interviews, archival footage, and recreated scenes, Dark Side of the Ring explores the tragic and untold stories behind the seemingly larger-than-life and glamorous professional wrestling industry.

Where to watch Dark Side of the Ring: The new season of the docuseries premieres on Vice TV at 9PM E.T. on July 7, with new episodes airing subsequent Tuesdays at the same time.

The Man Will Burn

This new docuseries takes a behind-the-scenes look at the evolution of the iconic Burning Man festival, including the event’s tumultuous history with influencers, COVID-19, and environmental impacts.

Where to watch The Man Will Burn: The docuseries will premiere on HBO at 9PM E.T. on July 9, with new episodes airing the same time on subsequent Thursdays and simultaneously on Max.

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