I am not entirely sure this is what Willy Wonka had in mind when he sang about a world of pure imagination.

Netflix revealed the first look at Wonka’s The Golden Ticket, their competition series inspired by Roald Dahl’s classic novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The best known adaptation of the book remains 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, featuring Gene Wilder as the eccentric (and possibly homicidal) chocolatier.

According to a press release, Wilder — who passed away in 2016 — is actually involved in Netflix’s new show. Or at least his “recreated voice” will be featured in the series. (So will Rusty Goffe, one of the original Oompa Loompas.)

Wilder’s estate consented to the use of Wilder’s voice, which according to The Hollywood Reporter, was recreated by “AI company ElevenLabs.”

Here was Wilder’s wife Karen’s comment on the news:

More than five decades after Gene brought Willy Wonka to life, people of all ages and backgrounds around the world continue to find joy, laughter and inspiration in his performance. Gene had a remarkable ability to bring humor, wonder and heart into people’s lives, and that connection has endured for generations. We are delighted that Wonka’s The Golden Ticket celebrates the warmth and imagination that he brought to the role, introducing that magic to a new generation while honoring the fans who have cherished it for decades.

You can watch the teaser for Wonka’s The Golden Ticket below:

READ MORE: The Best Movies to Show Kids to Get Them Hooked on Movies

According to Netflix, the show will feature 12 “lucky Golden Ticket winners” and their partners entering “the gates of Wonka’s Chocolate Factory and into a world of pure imagination, delicious mischief, and unexpected challenges. Once inside, contestants must navigate a series of Wonka’s games, tests, and temptations designed to challenge them physically, mentally, and morally.” They don’t detail the challenges, but claim the final winner will earn “Wonka’s life-changing prize.”

Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company in 2021, giving them the right to produce films and television shows based on Dahl’s famous children’s books. This is not their only Wonka-inspired project either. The company also has an animated movie titled Charlie Versus the Chocolate Factory executive produced by Taika Waititi due on streaming in 2027.

Wonka’s The Golden Ticket is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on September 23.

Netflix Netflix