Everything Leaving Netflix in October

If you want to get the most out of your Netflix subscription this month, here’s what you need to know: The following movies and TV shows are going to be gone in a matter of weeks, if not days. If you’ve been waiting to binge, say, Sofia the First with your kids (or without your kids, no judgment here), you better hurry up because the clock is ticking.

Among the other non-princess-y things leaving Netflix: Francis Ford Coppola’s Vietnam War epic Apocalypse Now Redux, Sinister 2, Friday, Rock of Ages, three seasons of Hemlock Grove, and the Keanu Reeves sci-fi movie Johnny Mnemonic, set in the far-flung dystopian future years of, uh, 2021.

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in October 2022. Watch them before they’re gone forever (or a couple of months; these things tend to come back around somewhere before too long):

Leaving 10/2/22

Schitt's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 10/7/22

Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 10/8/22

After

Leaving 10/13/22

Apocalypse Now Redux

Everything Must Go

Little Italy

Scary Movie 4

The Girl Next Door

Leaving 10/14/22

Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse

Leaving 10/15/22

Sinister 2

Leaving 10/21/22

Yes, God, Yes

Leaving 10/22/22

Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 10/26/22

Begin Again

Leaving 10/27/22

Metallica Through The Never

Leaving 10/31/22

8 Mile

Bridget Jones's Diary

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose

Friday

Friday After Next

Johnny Mnemonic

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Monster-in-Law (70021634) 10/31/2022

Naruto: Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

Rock of Ages

