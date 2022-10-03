Everything Leaving Netflix in October
If you want to get the most out of your Netflix subscription this month, here’s what you need to know: The following movies and TV shows are going to be gone in a matter of weeks, if not days. If you’ve been waiting to binge, say, Sofia the First with your kids (or without your kids, no judgment here), you better hurry up because the clock is ticking.
Among the other non-princess-y things leaving Netflix: Francis Ford Coppola’s Vietnam War epic Apocalypse Now Redux, Sinister 2, Friday, Rock of Ages, three seasons of Hemlock Grove, and the Keanu Reeves sci-fi movie Johnny Mnemonic, set in the far-flung dystopian future years of, uh, 2021.
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in October 2022. Watch them before they’re gone forever (or a couple of months; these things tend to come back around somewhere before too long):
Leaving 10/2/22
Schitt's Creek: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 10/7/22
Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 10/8/22
After
Leaving 10/13/22
Apocalypse Now Redux
Everything Must Go
Little Italy
Scary Movie 4
The Girl Next Door
Leaving 10/14/22
Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black
Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse
Leaving 10/15/22
Sinister 2
Leaving 10/21/22
Yes, God, Yes
Leaving 10/22/22
Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 10/26/22
Begin Again
Leaving 10/27/22
Metallica Through The Never
Leaving 10/31/22
8 Mile
Bridget Jones's Diary
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Footloose
Friday
Friday After Next
Johnny Mnemonic
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Monster-in-Law (70021634) 10/31/2022
Naruto: Seasons 1-9
The Notebook
Rock of Ages