Brand new movies are streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, we at ScreenCrush have your weekly guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close. Yeah, you’re welcome.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit play from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch a new shark survival movie starring Aaron Eckhart. Plus, check out a sweet new rom-com on Netflix as well as a high school-set comedy film on Hulu.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Deep Water

In Deep Water, a group of plane passengers are forced to fight to survive a frenzy of hungry sharks after making an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean during an international flight. The survival thriller became available to watch at home via VOD on June 16.

Where to watch Deep Water: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Voicemails for Isabelle

In Voicemails for Isabelle, a young woman named Jill copes with her sister’s death by leaving her late sibling daily voicemails. Unbeknownst to her, a handsome real estate agent who has since been assigned the defunct phone number begins to fall in love with her while listening to the messages. The rom-com begins streaming exclusively on Netflix on June 19.

Where to watch Voicemails for Isabelle: Netflix.

READ MORE: Is Disclosure Day Secretly a Close Encounters Sequel?

Citizen Vigilante

In Citizen Vigilante, a man becomes a social media star and makes enemies with the police by taking justice into his own hands after becoming frustrated by the ineffectiveness of the justice system. The action-thriller will be available to watch at home via VOD beginning June 19.

Where to watch Citizen Vigilante: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Never Change!

In Never Change!, a group of 30-somethings whose 2008 graduation was cut short due to a tornado disaster are forced to return to high school to finish getting their diplomas. The comedy became available to stream on June 17.

Where to watch Never Change!: Hulu, Disney+.

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