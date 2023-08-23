Adam Sandler Plays a 74-Year-Old Lizard in the ‘Leo’ Teaser

You want to see an actor with range? Check out Adam Sandler. The dude has played Dracula, he’s played a degenerate gambler and diamond merchant, he’s played a waterboy, he’s played a wedding singer. Now he’s playing a 74-year-old lizard. Is there anything this man can’t do?

He can certainly pay the heck out of a lizard, as seen in the new teaser for Leo, his upcoming animated movie on Netflix. Sandler’s Leo has been trapped in a cage as.class pet all his life; he’s determined to escape but the class has other plans. Best of all, Leo was co-written and co-directed by Robert Smigel, one of Sandler’s longtime collaborators, and the guy behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. That sounds promising; check out the trailer below:

Leo is the second of two Adam Sandler comedies coming to Netflix in the second half of 2023. He’s also playing the exasperated dad of a girl on the verge of her bat mitzvah in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. (The girl is played by Sandler’s real daughter, Sunny, and Sandler’s entire family appears in the movie alongside them.) which debuts on streaming later this week.

Here is Leo’s official synopsis:

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania, The Wedding Singer) delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school – as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo (Sandler) has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students — including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever…

Leo premieres on Netflix on November 21

