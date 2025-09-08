Vampirina Is Now a Live-Action Teenager

If you’ve got young kids in your house and some variation of the Disney Channel or Disney+ on your TV, you definitely know Vampirina, the sweet little animated vampire whose family moves from Transylvania to Pennsylvania, where she tries to fit in with the locals. Created by Chris Nee, and made by some of the same artists behind Disney’s Doc McStuffins, Vampirina has been a mainstay of Disney Junior programming for years; Disney produced 75 episodes of the show from 2017 to 2021.

That doesn’t feel like that long ago to me but apparently it was — because now the Vampirina character (who I would have assumed stayed young forever because of the whole vampire thing, but clearly not) is headlining her own live-action show as a teenager. On Vampirina: Teenage Vampire, the title character, now played by Kenzi Richardson is a “tween” and she leaves her family behind to attend a “performing arts boarding school.”

I guess those old school Vampirina fans have gotten a little older and you need to make something to appeal to their lingering positive feelings about watching the old cartoon. (Can 12 year old experience nostalgia? “Man, I remember when I was four and a half. Vampirina was just the best...)

You can watch the trailer for Vampirina: Teenage Vampire below:

Here is the series official synopsis:

“Vampirina: Teenage Vampire” tells the story of a tween vampire girl who leaves the safety of Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school. Living amongst humans for the first time, she pursues her passion for music while keeping her vampire identity a secret, something that’s made more challenging when her overprotective father charges an overzealous ghost to live with her at the school. Vampirina, or “Vee,” is an already beloved character from the popular book saga and the record-breaking Disney Jr. series. “Vampirina: Teenage Vampire” is the first live-action portrayal.

Vamprina: Teenage Vampire premieres on Disney Channel on September 12 and then gets added to the Disney+ library on October 15. Time marches on for all of us — even the vampires.

