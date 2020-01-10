Showrunner Leaves ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival, Production on Hiatus

The Mandalorian was a big hit for Disney+, but it’s not entirely clear what the streaming service’s next marquee piece of original content will be. We’re months away from any of Disney+’s Marvel series being ready, and now it appears that another of its upcoming series is facing creative difficulties.

Variety reports production of the Lizzie McGuire revival is on “hiatus” after series showrunner, Terri Minsky, left the show after completing shooting on just the first two episodes. Minsky created the original Lizzie series, which aired on Disney Channel for two seasons in the early 2000s. The 65-episode show launched the career of star Hilary Duff, who played the precocious title character. The original Lizzie McGuire spawned a successful spinoff movie and remains a favorite among Millennials.

Regarding Minsky’s sudden departure, Disney told Variety...

Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.

Here’s how Disney’s official press site describes the new Lizzie McGuire:

Now in production, the Disney+ original series picks up as Lizzie McGuire is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all – her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment – but things aren't always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.

No replacement for Minsky has been announced yet.