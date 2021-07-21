What ‘Loki’ Will Be Doing in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

According to press reports, even before Loki resumes with a Season 2 on Disney+, the character will appear in next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That would make sense; the events of Loki firmly demolished the “Sacred Timeline” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and set the stage for the emergence of a multiverse (of madness).

So what sort of role will Loki play in Doctor Strange 2? That’s the subject of our latest video. Granted, we don’t know the film’s full story, so this is all speculation on our part. But given what we know about the movie, along with who else is going to be in it, we think we have some very solid theories about where Loki and the Sorcerer Supreme are headed. Watch them below:

If you liked that video about how Loki might be involved in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, check out more of our videos below, like all the clues that Kang was the bad guy behind the TVA all along, how the Marvel Cinematic Universe is maybe a giant time loop, and why Loki is the rightful ruler of Asgard (sorry Thor). Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The entire season of Loki is now available on Disney+. Marvel’s next series, What If...?, premieres on Disney+ on August 11.

