Loki Is ‘Doing Great’ In New Disney Plus Trailer

In advance of Loki, which debuts on Disney+ this June, Marvel has shared a preview clip that shows the God of Mischief doing his best to fit in at the Time Variance Authority. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) does his best to change his ways, but deep down, he’s still the same insubordinate, stubborn, and unpredictable character we know and love. Oh, and don’t forget arrogant.

Watch the full clip below:

The new series takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, pushing the spotlight away from Thor and onto his misbehaving brother. The rest of the cast is rounded out by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. The series is directed by Kate Herron (Sex Education) and written by by Michael Waldron (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

Hiddleston’s portrayal of Loki has always been a bright spot in the MCU, whether it’s in the Thor franchise or as a larger part of the Avengers timeline. Although he often brings about “death, destruction, the literal ends of worlds,” there’s something undeniably charming about the Asgardian villain. We all love a bad boy, and Hiddleston's charisma makes Loki an irresistibly entertaining character.

Unlike Phase Four series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+ will release new installments of Loki every Wednesday instead of Friday. You can catch the first episode beginning on Wednesday, June 9th.

