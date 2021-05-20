Tom Hiddleston Recaps Loki’s Entire Life in 30 Seconds

Odds are you probably have seen all of Loki’s previous adventures through the Marvel Cinematic Universe, through Thor and Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok, and then into The Avengers and its sequels. If by some chance you missed them, or you don’t remember them after all this time, Tom Hiddleston wants to bring you up to speed before the premiere of his new Loki series on Disney+.

In just 30 seconds, he recaps Loki’s entire MCU saga from Thor to Avengers: Endgame. Good thing the guy talks very fast. Check out Hiddleston’s complete Loki recap below:

Here’s Loki’s official synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Loki premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9 — and unlike previous Marvel Disney+ series, every episode will premiere on Wednesdays. If you feel like Tom Hiddleston’s recap was a little too superficial, Loki is also the subject of a new episode of Marvel Studios Legends, which retells his story through the MCU so far in significantly more detail. That premieres on Disney+ on June 4.