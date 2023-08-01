‘Loki’: Every Easter Egg in the Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for Loki Season 2 gives us our first look at Ke Huy Quan’s new Marvel character. When he appears in the trailer, he’s wearing a jumpsuit with an “O.B.” on it. That almost certainly stands for ouroboros, the snake eatings its own tail, an ancient symbol for the cyclical nature of life. And that matches perfectly with the themes of Loki, which in Season 1 was all about how Loki himself was this trickster god trapped in an endless cycle of death and rebirth, and how time itself was portrayed as an endless causal loop, with the multiverse expanding and contracting due to the actions of He Who Remains and countless other Kangs. There’s even an ouroboros symbol on O.B.’s jumpsuit if you look closely.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, little details, and hidden Marvel Cinematic Universe references you might have missed in the first trailer for Loki Season 2. In our latest Marvel video, we break them all down for over 25 minutes, including all the other loops that we’ve found in the MCU, how the TVA has changed since Loki Season 1, and where this new variant of Kang, Victor Timely, comes from and what his plan might be:

