‘Loki’ Season 2 Episode 2 Easter Eggs: All the Secrets You Missed

The plot is thickening quickly on Loki Season 2, and in Episode 2 — titled “Breaking Brad” — we see the continuing fallout from the death of He Who Remains, and the continuing identity crisis inside the Time Variance Authority. Different factions want control of the TVA, and some of those people consider any variant from any universe beyond the “sacred timeline” as lesser than — which mirrors Loki’s own inferiority complex. He has always felt like the lesser of Odin’s sons and has spent his whole life trying to get out of Thor’s shadow and earn his father’s love.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, Marvel references, and little details you might have missed in the latest episode of Loki. In our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, we’ll show you where to find all of them, including the reference to one of the most ridiculous and obscure Marvel villains in history, the shoutout to Kumail Nanjiani’s character from Eternals, and why the poster for a Herbie movie at the 1977 film premiere actually says a lot about this episode. (No, really.) Check out all the Easter eggs you missed below:

