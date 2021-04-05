‘Loki’ Trailer: It’s Tom Hiddleston’s Time to Shine

In more ways than one, Loki is The Tom Hiddleston Show.

Obviously, Hiddleston is the star of the series as Loki, the Norse God of Mischief and Thor’s perpetually scheming brother. But more fundamentally than that, after playing the supporting character or villain in one Thor and Avengers movie after another, Loki finally puts the character squarely in the spotlight. Hiddleston is in almost every shot of this trailer. If you’re a fan, this looks to be a terrific showcase for his charm.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki finds himself at the “Time Variance Authority” — a group charged with preserving the sanctity of the time stream — and one of the employees (played by Owen Wilson!) convinces Loki to work with him. But who’s manipulating who? Watch the show’s first trailer to find out:

Besides Hiddleston and Wilson, the series’ eclectic cast also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sasha Lane, Sophia Di Martino, and Richard E. Grant. Here’s the series’ official synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Loki premieres on Disney+ on June 11.

