Did ‘Loki’s TVA Erase The Netflix Marvel Shows From Existence?

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, every single hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe banded together to defeat Thanos and save reality — with a few very notable exceptions. Despite the fact that their series had been sold with the tagline “#ItsAllConnected,” no one from any of Marvel’s Netflix series, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and the rest of the Defenders, appeared in that final battle. Neither did anyone from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and the first episode of Loki, even refers to Agent Coulson — who “died” in The Avengers then headlined that show — but doesn’t mention the fact that he’s (sort of) still alive out there somewhere in Marvel’s “Sacred Timeline.”

This fact, coupled with an interesting background extra we spotted in the Time Variance Authority that looks a lot like Peggy Carter, got us thinking: What if Marvel’s Netflix series were erased from existence by the TVA? It certainly would explain why they never showed up in Endgame and why they’ve never been mentioned in the rest of the MCU. And if that might be the case, that raises other questions: What else from throughout the MCU could the Time Keepers have erased? Did Steve Rogers really get his happy ending in the past with Peggy Carter? We explore all these questions in our latest Loki video below:

If you liked this video our theories about the TVA erasing Daredevil, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and more from the “Sacred Timeline,” check out more of our videos below, including our video on Randy Loki’s plan, why the Infinity Stones are worthless in Loki, and what happened in all the broken timelines from Avengers: Endgame. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of Loki air weekly on Disney+.

If you want to try Disney+ for yourself, you can sign up here.

Gallery — Marvel’s Full Phase Four Movie Lineup (With Release Dates):