Announced just a day ago, Netflix now has a very special, very unique, very sexy “visual poem” from the men of the Lonely Island. Titled The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience, it is basically a 30 minute concept album presented as a series of interconnected videos, with Andy Samberg playing Jose Canseco and Akiva Schaffer playing Mark McGwire of the 1980s Oakland Athletics.

It is also absolutely, astonishingly incredible.

While the whole thing is available right now on Netflix, two (NSFW) excerpts are up on YouTube. Above, you’ve got the catchy “Uniform On.” And here is “Oakland Nights (feat. Sia)” with a very special surprise guest star playing the role of Sia in the video:

You don’t have to take my word that this thing is hilarious; eve the real Jose Canseco — who is mocked mercilessly throughout! — thought it was funny. He tweeted his reaction this morning:

Someone call Morgan and see if Jose will remake the entire video, shot by shot, with the real Mark McGwire. That’s what I want to see.

(The Lonely Island also responded to Canseco’s tweet:)

The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience is now on Netflix. It single-handedly justifies your Netflix subscription for the month.