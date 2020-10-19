“I got my time coming to me.”

Just try not to get chills when Chadwick Boseman says that line in the trailer for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The film, coming to Netflix this December, was Boseman’s final performance before his death at the age of 43 following a long and very private battle with colon cancer. In Ma Rainey’s, based on the play by August Wilson, Boseman plays Levee, an up-and-coming trumpeter who joins Ma Rainey’s (Viola Davis) band.

Both Boseman and Viola Davis look incredible in the new trailer for the film, although it’s hard not to think about Boseman’s death when hearing his character talk about his heart and his ambitions. Watch it below:

Here’s Ma Rainey’s official synopsis:

Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey (Academy Award® winner Viola Davis). Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom premieres on Netflix on December 18.