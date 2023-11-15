‘Madame Web’ Trailer: Another Spider-Man Spinoff Swings Our Way

As a kid growing up reading Marvel Comics, I always hoped there would be movies of the X-Men and Spider-Man, and as time went on and things like Batman became massive blockbusters, I started to think they would. But never, in all my years, even after Iron Man launched an entire cinematic universe of Marvel characters did I find myself wondering “When is it going to be Madame Web’s turn?”

Reader, it is Madame Web’s turn.

In defiance of all of my presumptions about what makes a good superhero movie or what fans of the genre are looking for, Sony has made a Madame Web film, which is technically spun off from their Spider-Man franchise (or at least made using screen rights they hold thanks to it). The original Madame Web character of the comics was a blind woman who sat in a magical chair and told Spider-Man prophecies about the future. I don’t think it is a spoiler to say: That is not quite the movie Sony decided to make.

Instead, Dakota Johnson stars as a young paramedic who is in an accident and then gains clairvoyant powers, which she then uses to stop a vaguely Spider-Man-y looking villain. Check out the trailer for the film below:

Madame Web says this villain is “Ezekiel Sims” who is a character from Marvel — although typically he is portrayed as an enigmatic ally of Spider-Man with spider abilities of his own; he was one of the first characters who sort of paved the early way to the notion of a Spider-Verse and stories where lots of people have spider powers, rather than just Peter Parker. Clearly, this film went in a different direction...

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

‘Meanwhile, in another universe…’ In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

Madame Web is scheduled to open in theaters on February 14, 2024. And a more romantic movie to watch on Valentine’s Day I cannot imagine.

