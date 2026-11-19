The following post contains spoilers for VisionQuest.

In the annals of Marvel history, there is no one quite like the Vision. Android, artificial intelligence, villain, Avenger, and even a husband and father on occassion. Through the years, his story has grown more and more complicated. At one point, he was destroyed and replaced by a “younger” version of himself that also contained the personality of Iron Lad (AKA Kang as a teenager). Another late ’80s storyline even confirmed that his android body was built out of parts and pieces used to create the original Human Torch — the flaming robot who is actually very first Marvel hero, having appeared on the cover of 1939’s Marvel Comics #1.

Even by Marvel standards, this dude’s got a lot of baggage. And one of the most impressive parts about Marvel’s VisionQuest TV series is how it honors so much of that baggage, and brings it into the backstory of the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Vision played by Paul Bettany. The show confirms Vision’s connection to the MCU’s equivalent of the Golden Age Human Torch, a character known as the Joule Individual Machine — or J.I.M. for short, a tribute to the comic-book Human Torch’s human alter ego, Jim Hammond.

VisionQuest didn’t fill in all the details of J.I.M’s early years, but in an interview with ScreenCrush, series creator Terry Matalas confirmed that, at least in his own head, the character’s MCU history syncs up even further with the Human Torch of 1930s and ’40s Marvel Comics.

That character eventually went on to fight in World War II on behalf of the United States. Along with Captain America and Namor, the trio formed the core of a group known as the Invaders. In Captain America: The First Avenger, the Marvel Cinematic Universe showed Steve Rogers fighting the Nazis alongside Bucky and a bunch of soldiers who are commonly known in Marvel comics as the Howling Commandos. But that film condensed most of World War II into a single montage, leaving plenty of room to add the Invaders into Cap’s backstory — just as Marvel Comics did when they retroactively inserted the Invaders into continuity in the late 1960s.

Malas told ScreenCrush that he believes — and wrote VisionQuest under the assumption that — the Invaders are a part of MCU history we simply haven’t seen yet, and that J.I.M. was a member of the group.

As he put it to us: “The idea is there’s a whole series that happened that we didn’t see, that’s about that father and son running around with the gang in World War II.”

“I think he was a part of the Invaders ... Y’know, in the comic books, he kills Hitler,” Matalas added.

You can watch our full interview with Matalas about VisionQuest below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

An Invaders TV series sounds incredible, although the budget needed for a period superhero story probably makes it quite unlikely. (The fact that Marvel seems to have stopped almost all of the production of live-action Disney+ series also raises the odds against it.) What seems more feasible is an Invaders cameo in something like the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars. The actors playing the key Invaders, from Chris Evans to Sebastian Stan to Tenoch Huerta, are all involved in those movies. Why not show them fighting Nazis in a flashback or on some alternate Earth somewhere? That would be super fun.

The full season of VisionQuest is now streaming on Disney+. Here are a few more of our recent Marvel and VisionQuest videos:

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