A ‘Magic Mike’ Reality Series Is Coming to HBO Max

From the guys that brought you Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL comes... more extremely athletic men doing sexy dances. Only this time, this is the real Magic Mike.

At least, that’s what they’re calling this new reality show inspired by the movies about male strippers with hearts of gold and abs of steel. The Real Magic Mike, which has just been ordered as a series by HBO Max, will be produced by the original Magic Mike film’s star, Channing Tatum, and its director, Steven Soderbergh. Tatum is already the “director and conceiver” of Magic Mike Live, a Las Vegas stage show that recreates the high-end male stripper experience of the films in a theatrical setting — a fact that The Real Magic Mike will take advantage of by having a spot in the show up for grabs as a prize.

Here’s the official description of the series from the press release:

From the producers behind the Magic Mike franchise and live shows comes an exhilarating and sexy series that will transform a group of men into real-life Magic Mikes. 10 men who have ‘lost their magic’ will come together in a competition series like no other. They will bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies, learn to perform spectacular routines, and develop a new level of self-confidence. As they strip off their clothes, they will rid themselves of emotional baggage and regain their mojo but only one will be the Real Magic Mike. He will win a cash prize and an opportunity to perform on the blockbuster Magic Mike Live stage in Las Vegas.

From now on, when someone asks me why I’m having a second piece of cake for dessert I will inform them that I am “evolving my body.” That’s just personally what helps me develop new levels of self-confidence.

If the show finds contestants with enough personality (and visible muscles), and it’s able to capture the vibe of the Magic Mike movies, I could see this show being a huge hit. The Real Magic Mike is expected to debut on HBO Max later in 2021.

