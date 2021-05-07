A ‘Magic Order’ TV Series Is Back In Development

Jupiter’s Legacy creator Mark Millar has announced that his upcoming live-action series, The Magic Order, has continued development after being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The show will be based on his comic book franchise of the same name.

Netflix purchased Millar’s company, Millarworld, back in 2017. Finally, we have an update on the upcoming content slate in collaboration with the Kingsman and Kick-Ass creator. “Some time away has given us a chance to come back with a completely fresh look at the material, and we should be getting into our new writers’ room very shortly,” wrote Millar in a blog post published Thursday.

In addition to The Magic Order, Millar is also working on a new spy series, but he remains tight-lipped about the details surrounding the project. “We’re hard at work on a six-episode live-action spy series right now, my first since Kingsman, but a very different kind of property,” Millar continued. “The writer is someone I’ve been a massive fan of for two decades, and he was the only person I approached. This has the potential to be one of the biggest franchises I’ve ever created.”

Jupiter’s Legacy, which follows the super-powered children of legendary superheroes, is the first Millarworld project to arrive on Netflix. The main cast features Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade and Matt Lanter. You can begin streaming the series starting today, May 7.

