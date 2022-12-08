‘Man Of Steel 2’: What to Expect From a Henry Cavill Sequel

Well, rumors are now swirling that Henry Cavill’s return as Superman may be over before it ever really began. With new people in charge of DC Studios, it looks like the ideas that were in play even a few months ago — like a new Cavill Superman movie — might not be any more.

But let’s be optimists for a minute. Let’s say Henry Cavill is still coming back as Superman and will get a second movie as the Man of Steel. If so, what should it look like? What kind of Superman should it feature? What villain should he fight? What should this movie be called? For the potential answers to all those questions, check out our latest DC video, which speculates on the future of the Superman movie franchise and the potential Man of Steel 2. We also look at the history of Cavill’s Superman, what worked so far, what didn’t work, and the likelihood that Cavill will get to finally make the more hopeful, upbeat Superman movie that he claims he’s been wanting to do for years. Check it out below:

