The Mandalorian and Grogu’s Reunion Came Way Too Quickly

The best part of The Book of Boba Fett was clearly the surprising reunion of Din Djarin and his adopted son Grogu after their separation at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2. The scenes where Mando tries and fails to see Grogu at Luke’s Jedi Temple, followed by their sudden reunion amidst Boba Fett’s climactic battle, were moment that really tugged at the heartstrings.

But if we’re being honest, it also made us a little less excited for The Mandalorian Season 3. We had expected the split between the show’s two leads to fuel the next season of the show, but now they’re back together. That leaves us wondering what was the point of even separating them in the first place if they were only going to get back together in a handful of episodes of a different show. In our latest Star Wars video, we look at Mando and Grogu’s relationship and debate whether it was a wise decision to reunite them so quickly.

