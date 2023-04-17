‘The Mandalorian’: Moff Gideon’s Plan, Explained

He may not have actually appeared onscreen until last week’s episode, but the big villain this season of The Mandalorian (much like last season, even though he was captured at the end of last season, life is funny like that sometimes) is Moff Gideon. At the end of Season 3 Episode 7, Gideon captures Din Djarin, while his new army, decked out in Beskar armor, has Bo-Katan and the rest of the Mandalorian forces on the run.

But what exactly is Moff Gideon’s plan? How does what he’s doing tie into that Shadow Council we saw him talking to at the beginning of the episode? If he says he’s not interested in cloning, why does he have cloning tanks? What did he have his minions do to that scientist, Dr. Pershing, a few weeks ago? And how does Grogu and his magic Jedi blood fit into all of this? The answers to those questions can be found in our latest Star Wars video, where we break down Gideon’s plans, and explain exactly how they connect to Grand Admiral Thrawn, the rise of the First Order, Emperor Palpatine, Baby Yoda, and more. Watch the video below:

