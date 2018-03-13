Margot Robbie’s name has been dropped in virtually every news story about Quentin Tarantino’s latest effort, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The director’s ninth film, which takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, features a fictional version of Sharon Tate — the former model who was nine months pregnant with husband Roman Polanski’s baby when she was murdered by Charles Manson’s followers. Robbie has long been Tarantino’s top pick to play Tate, and it looks like he’s getting his wish.

Deadline reports that Robbie has formally entered negotiations to star in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Tarantino and Sony recently announced the official title and logline for the film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, the former star of a hit western TV series, and Brad Pitt as his longtime stunt double Clint Booth. The story centers on the pair as they attempt to make a name for themselves in a Hollywood that they no longer recognize.

Although Once Upon a Time in Hollywood isn’t actually about the Manson murders, it does figure into the story, as Sharon Tate just happens to be Dalton’s next-door neighbor. Robbie most recently starred in I, Tonya, netting an Oscar nomination for her role as another famous real-life blonde: Tonya Harding.