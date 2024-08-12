Marvel at D23 2024: Our Full Footage Breakdown

Just a few weeks after some massive announcements at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel headed to Disney’s D23 convention, where they presented even more new footage from a bunch of projects. The MCU installments highlighted at D23 include Agatha All Along, Captain America: Brave New World, Ironheart, and the much-anticipated Daredevil: Born Again.

So what did Marvel show? And what does it mean for the future of the MCU? That’s the subject of our latest Marvel video, where we break down all of the D23 reveals and examine what we now know about the upcoming films and shows in the MCU. Phase Six is going to be here before you know it, and these films and series will be the key to understanding what’s going to happen in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Check out our full breakdown below:

READ MORE: The Worst Marvel Comics Ever

If you liked that video about all of Marvel’s teasers from D23 this year, check out more of our videos below, including one on how Tony Stark could turn into Doctor Doom for Avengers: Doomsday, one on the reported original plot of Avengers The Kang Dynasty, and one on how Robert Downey Jr.’s new Doctor Doom is connected to Deadpool & Wolverine. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters in May of 2026.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app