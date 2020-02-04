Breaking Down the Easter Eggs in Disney+’s Marvel Shows

The Super Bowl included our first look at three of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki. Even though the clip was only 30 seconds long, it still jammed in a ton of clues and surprises about all three shows. Yes, the single shot of Loki in the trailer includes an Easter egg! Did you spot it?

We did. Our new video breaks down all the secrets in the Disney+ Marvel Super Bowl ad. We’ll figure out where The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set, try to piece together what Zemo’s been up to since the events of Captain America: Civil War. And, yes we’ll talk about that one shot of Loki and what it means for his series.

