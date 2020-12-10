Marvel Announces ‘Secret Invasion,‘ ‘Armor Wars’ Series And More

Marvel already had eight series coming to Disney+. So what’s three more plus a holiday special between friends and a gabillion Marvel zombies?

The eight previously announced series: WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If...?, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. And to that impressive lineup you can now add Secret Invasion, based on the Marvel Comics crossover by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu about shape-changing Skrulls living on Earth — and even replacing many famous superheroes — unbeknownst to humanity.

When he introduced the series during Disney’s investor presentation, Marvel’s Kevin Feige compared the size and scope of Secret Invasion to Civil War. Thus far, just two names are confirmed for the series, both returning from Captain Marvel — which introduced the Skrulls to the MCU: Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos.

Also announced is another series based on a big Marvel storyline: Armor Wars, which is about what happens when Tony Stark’s Iron Man technology falls into the hands of various villains. In the comics, Tony himself fights to get his Iron Man technology back, but given the state of things in the MCU, a different hero will get that assignment: James Rhodes, AKA War Machine, played by Don Cheadle.

Also announced for Disney+ was Ironheart, starring Dominique Thorne as a relatively new addition to the Marvel Comics universe, genius inventor Riri Williams, who creates a her own suit of Iron Man (or Iron Woman, in this case) armor.

And finally, Marvel is making its first holiday special, as James Gunn will write and direct The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

On Twitter, Gunn wrote that “even seeing this here makes me laugh. One of my favorite stories ever, which I have bugged Kevin Feige endlessly about over the years. I can’t believe we’re actually doing this. And, yes, I unironically loved the Star Wars Holiday Special as a kid.” So that sounds ... special. But hey, it’s a holiday special. So that works.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe first comes to Disney+ with WandaVision, premiering in January. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follows in March.