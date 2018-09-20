A-Force assemble?

To be clear, Deadline doesn’t explicitly state that the new Marvel series being developed by ABC and producer Allan Heinberg is an adaptation of A-Force, the recent Marvel comic about an all-female team of Avengers. But their article does say ABC wants a show about “female characters with superpowers”:

In typical Marvel fashion, further details are being kept close to the vest, but I hear the drama is based on lesser-known Marvel characters. There have been a number of fairly obscure female superhero team-ups that have appeared sporadically in Marvel comics over the years, including A-Force, Lady Liberators and Fearless Defenders.

To me, A-Force is the one that makes the most sense. The book, created by G. Willow Wilson, Marguerite Bennett, and Jorge Molina, followed a group of women as they assembled a new team of Avengers. Some of the characters are already represented in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like Captain Marvel and Medusa, who appeared on a previous Marvel TV series, Inhumans. But others, like She-Hulk, are not, and there are many great Marvel heroes of the female persuasion who could be added into the mix to fill out the roster. And I’m sure ABC would kill to get a piece of that Avengers brand.

Heinberg is an ideal choice for a show like this; he has plenty of experience in television (working on shows like Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy) and comics (his Young Avengers and its follow-up, Avengers: The Children’s Crusade, are some of the best Marvel books of this century). He also co-wrote the Wonder Woman movie for Warner Bros. and DC. I can’t wait to see just what Marvel characters he’s got in mind for this one — between this show and the rumored Marvel spinoff series that might appear on Disney’s new streaming service we could be entering a new golden age of Marvel television.