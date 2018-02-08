This year, Marvel Studios is celebrating 10 years of the MCU — an impressive length of time, to be sure, but even more impressive given the number of films they’ve released since 2008. (Black Panther is the 18th movie, FYI.) The game-changing studio is celebrating this milestone all year long, starting with a massive class photo (Academy Awards-style) in which they’ve assembled all 79 stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s so many familiar faces, in fact, that we had to crop some of them out in the above photo.

Here’s the full version:

Marco Grob, Marvel

The official Twitter account for The Avengers shared this cute little behind-the-scenes video featuring everyone from the MCU gathering for a photo — which means pretty much everyone (save for a handful) that you’ll see in Infinity War this May:

It’s really adorable to hear stars like Chris Hemsworth and Karen Gillan gush about getting together for this photo — “Every person has been in one or all of my favorite films,” Hemsworth says — and it’s just as sweet that so many of them still feel starstruck by their colleagues. In the video, you’ll also spot Kurt Russell, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jon Favreau, Brie Larson, Mark Ruffalo and, yes, well, everyone.

And if the sight of all these Marvel stars in one place has you feeling giddy, just imagine how awesome it’ll be on May 4, when Infinity War hits theaters. In the meantime, we have Black Panther to hold us over on February 16.