Marvel Wins Its First Emmys, For ‘WandaVision’

The main awards don’t get announced until next Sunday, but Marvel has already won its first two Emmys as a company.

The prizes came during the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony this weekend. WandaVision, which is nominated for 23 Emmys overall this year, picked up two Emmys so far: One for production design for a narrative half-hour show, and one for fantasy/sci-fi costumes. (You have to admit: Those were pretty good fantasy and/or sci-fi costumes.)

Here are the remaining awards the show is up for this and next weekend:

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Music for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or Movie

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (3 nominations)

Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also received five Emmy nominations, giving the company more Emmy nominations in a single year of contention than it has received in its entire history of vying for the Academy Awards over the course of the last 12 years. (To date, the company has just 19 Oscar nominations and three wins — all for the film Black Panther. It also received Marvel’s sole Academy Award nomination for Best Picture to date.)

The entire (award winning!) season of WandaVision is available on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.