From the moment Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, Marvel nerds have waited and waited and waited for the day when Marvel would announce its own X-Men movie.

That was 2017. Since then, Marvel made Deadpool & Wolverine, threw Patrick Stewart’s Professor X into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, teased the addition of the X-Men to the main Marvel Cinematic Universe in a Marvel post-credits scene, and just introduced a new Jean Grey, played by Sadie Sink, as a surprise in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Later this year, the Fox X-Men cast will get what feels like one final hurrah in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which co-stars Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Channing Tatum (Gambit).

What happens after Doomsday. Well, first Avengers: Secret Wars happens. But after that, the X-Men are finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, full stop. Today as part of a panel at the D23 convention, Marvel confirmed the cast and release date of the film.

They are (at least so far):

Christopher Abbott as Professor X

Samara Weaving as Emma Frost

Kit Connor as Cyclops

Sadie Sink as Jean Grey

Inde Navarrette as Rogue

Maya Boyd as Storm

Adam Driver as Mister Sinister

Fox Fox

READ MORE: Every X-Men Movie Ranked, From Worst to Best

As for the company’s immediate upcoming schedule, they have Avengers: Doomsday scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars opening on December 17, 2027.

X-Men premieres in theaters on May 5, 2028.