Marvel’s TV output has certainly slowed significantly in the last few years, especially on the live-action side. The early 2020s were filled with new Disney+ for new characters: Moon Knight, Ironheart, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk. Echo.

Marvel had announced a new show like that in a while; the only upcoming series on their docket after VisionQuest were animated; more episodes of things like Marvel Zombies, X-Men ’97, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Or, at least, that was the case until New York Comic-Con this year, where Marvel surprisingly announced an upcoming Disney+ show that I feel confident saying no one would have predicted: Zodiac.

At the studio’s TV panel at Comic-Con, the company’s Head of Television Brad Winderbaum said that the show is “a spy thriller. And for anyone who knows the comics, if you look closely at this title design, you’ll see a few clues about where we’re going.”

Obviously the logo above features a S.H.I.E.L.D. emblem inside the “A.”

Marvel Marvel

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The “Zodiac” name has been used by a bunch of different characters in Marvel comics, most super-villains who use the various astrological signs as their alter egos. Every few years a new Zodiac group would pop up to threaten the Avengers or the Defenders or whoever.

If Marvel tells me they are making a Zodiac show and it will involve S.H.I.E.L.D. I would assume it somehow involves Nick Fury and Scorpio — the alias of one of the members of Zodiac that has also been used by multiple people, some of whom have direct connections to Fury. The very first Scorpio was Jake Fury, Nick’s brother. Later comics introduced a Mikel Fury, who was Nick Fury’s son. With no inside knowledge, I would just guess you’d see one of those two characters on this show. Either that or Jake Gyllenhaal is gonna show up and draw some cartoons and crack some ciphers. One or the other.

Marvel says Zodiac will premiere on Disney+ in 2028. The next Marvel TV series, VisionQuest, debuts next week on DIsney+.

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