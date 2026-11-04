The following post and video contain spoilers for VisionQuest Episode 7.

VisionQuest just revealed the Client’s identity — and it also just changed the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With just one episode left, the mysteries swirling around VisionQuest are starting to get resolved, and this week we got a ton of tantalizing clues. In our latest Marvel breakdown video, we’ll go through the Marvel histories of Professor Phineas Horton and his creation, the original Human Torch — nope, Fantastic Four’s Human Torch wasn’t the first guy with that name — and we’ll also examine the parallels between Horton’s story with his family and Vision’s story with his.

Plus, we’ll run down our theories about James Spader’s character and his secret identity. Watch our full VisionQuest Episode 8 breakdown below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs in Episode 7 of VisionQuest, check out more of our videos below, including one on all the Easter eggs in Episodes 5 and 6 of VisionQuest, one on the latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer and all of its Easter eggs, and one on all of the theories surrounding the secret identity of “The Client” on VisionQuest. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of VisionQuest premiere weekly on Disney+.

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