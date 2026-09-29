It’s now been almost exactly three years since the world lost Matthew Perry, when the beloved star of Friends passed away at the age of 54 from “acute effects of ketamine.” By Netflix’s standards, that’s actually on the slow end of how long it usually takes the company to produce a documentary about a sensational news story. But now, the day after the third anniversary of Perry’s death, the streamer will release a new documentary series about the actor’s life, career, and his long struggle with addiction.

Taking a cue from Friends, it’s titled The One About Matthew Perry. The series is directed by Mary Robertson, who recently co-directed the troubling documentary miniseries Quiet on Set, about the abuses suffered by the child stars of Nickelodeon in the 1990s.

You can watch The One About Matthew Perry trailer below:

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One must note here that none of Perry’s co-stars from Friends appear in that trailer, although there are interviews with Perry’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick. She had this to say about the project:

It's taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life — to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler, and not just as someone who struggled with addiction. As his sister, he shaped who I am today, the person I strive to be, and the work to which I've devoted my life. Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved. I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was, and the legacy he leaves behind.

Here is the documentary’s official synopsis:

Told through intimate testimonies from close family and friends, this documentary event reveals the real Matthew Perry — generous, funny, vulnerable, larger than life — and the battles he fought to become the man behind the icon. A raw record of a life lived in full, and the honesty that became his greatest legacy.

The One About Matthew Perry premieres on Netflix on October 27. It consists of three 50-minute episodes.

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