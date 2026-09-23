Whoa. Netflix has a lot of stuff in store for October. If you tried to watch every new movie and show Netflix is adding next month I’m pretty sure your eyeballs would fall out. (That could happen, right? I’m not a medical doctor, but I am fairly certain.)

The highlights: Zoe Kazan’s miniseries of East of Eden starring Florence Pugh, the comic thriller Sacrifice starring Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy, and Animals starring (and directed by) Ben Affleck. The award-winning The Diplomat is back for another season, and so is Nobody Wants This. Plus Netflix will also have new documentaries about comedians Martin Mull, Maria Bamford, Norm Macdonald, and the classic sketch series SCTV.

Here’s the full list of everything new on Netflix in October. Please watch responsibly:

Avail. 10/1/26

Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke -- NETFLIX FILM

When the snobbish and wealthy AlThahabi family find out they're actually not as loaded as they think, they're forced to fake their affluence to survive.

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East of Eden -- NETFLIX SERIES

In the early 1900s, a fiercely independent woman drives a rift between two brothers, igniting a saga that unfolds across two generations.

The Ramparts of Ice: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Koyuki wrestles with longing as Minato drifts on thin ice. Meanwhile, Miki and Yota face a strained bond. Can the four friends untangle their feelings?

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

8 Mile

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

A Madea Family Funeral

Ad Astra

Angels & Demons

Are We There Yet?

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Bring It On

Call Me by Your Name

Cowboys & Aliens

Crimson Peak

Dallas Buyers Club

The Da Vinci Code

The Devil Wears Prada

Dracula

The Equalizer

Evil Dead

Friday the 13th

Happy Death Day 2U

Horton Hears a Who!

The Huntsman: Winter's War

Hush

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jason Bourne

Lake Placid

Love Actually

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein

Searchlight Searchlight

The Menu

Moonlight

NCIS: Seasons 20-22

Ouija

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Pearl Harbor

Point Break

The Prestige

Psycho

Psycho II

Psycho III

Red Dragon

Seven Years in Tibet

The Sixth Sense

Split

The Strangers

Top Chef VIP: Seasons 3-4

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Way Home: Season 4

Underworld: Blood Wars

Avail. 10/2/26

#Love -- NETFLIX SERIES

A practical dating app founder and her adventurous competitor test their opposing theories about love through a 60-day challenge to find the right match.

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Schumacher ’94 — The Birth of a Legend -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Michael Schumacher's first World Championship win roars to life through personal interviews and archival footage of the legendary 1994 Formula 1 season.

Tyler Perry’s Doing Life -- NETFLIX FILM

A single mother and an incarcerated man forge an unlikely bond through heartfelt letters, unlocking a door to redemption, hope and love against all odds.

Avail. 10/3/26

Ranma1/2: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

More rivals and misadventures follow Ranma and Akane as Cologne trains Ryoga, a cookie war crumbles out of control and Shampoo brews new schemes.

Avail. 10/4/26

Blue Box: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As Taiki and Chinatsu navigate their evolving feelings, a fractured friendship from the past and fierce competition cloud the road to nationals.

Avail. 10/5/26

The Boogeyman

Lorne

Mayor of Kingstown: Seasons 1-4

Super BOOMi: Season 1

Avail. 10/6/26

All American: Season 8

Love Village: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

At the foot of Mount Fuji, a new group of lovably awkward adults come together, baring it all as they laugh, cry, clash and search for their last romance.

Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Scene-stealer Mojo Brookzz unloads on freaky partners, wild BBL culture and his niece's big coming-out present in his debut Netflix special.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

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Avail. 10/7/26

Inside The Circle -- NETFLIX SERIES

The murder of a popular actress unleashes a Pandora's box of secrets and espionage that threatens to destroy four childhood friends at its center.

Less of a Stranger -- NETFLIX FILM

As the leader of Polish rock band Lady Pank, Jan Borysewicz shapes a generation with his music — while a string of family tragedies shapes him.

Real Men: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mattia, Luigi, Riccardo and Massimo continue their journey to fit the ever-changing mold of manhood as new jobs and old flings keep them on their toes.

Who Is Martin Mull? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

He was a world-class comedian — and that's not even what he did best. Discover Martin Mull's lifelong artistic passion in this star-studded documentary.

Avail. 10/8/26

Below -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a mysterious sea creature starts terrorizing a coastal town, a fisherman must fight to protect his family and his community's vanishing way of life.

Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed: Chapter 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

When strange events threaten Unicorn Academy, the Sapphires must join forces with unlikely allies to uncover buried truths about an enchanting legend.

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Avail. 10/9/26

Animals -- NETFLIX FILM

When their son is kidnapped, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate and his wife find themselves drawn into a web of deception. As they scramble to raise the ransom payment, they’re forced to make choices – and reveal secrets – that could tear their world apart.

Haunted Hotel: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Katherine and her family find their groove as more paranormal problems come looking for vacancies. But can a haunted hotel ever really feel like home?

Is It Cake? Halloween: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Six talented cake artists put their skills to the test as they whip up Halloween-themed treats to trick the judges and claim the grand prize.

Take Charge of My Heart -- NETFLIX SERIES

A corporate heir with an artificial heart meets a woman who's literally electric. They strike a deal that makes his heart beat — in more ways than one.

Avail. 10/10/26

100 Days of Deception -- NETFLIX SERIES

A pickpocket dreaming of freedom picks up her most dangerous job yet — going undercover to steal secrets from the Japanese colonial government.

The First Monday in May

Avail. 10/12/26

Fire Spike: Season 1

Free Leonard Peltier -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A new generation of activists fights to free American Indian Movement leader Leonard Peltier, who spent decades in prison for a disputed conviction.

Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5

Wayne: Season 1

Avail. 10/13/26

Solar Opposites: Season 6

The Trap -- NETFLIX SERIES

Author Lisa Konrad hasn't left her house for 10 years since her sister's murder. When she believes she sees the killer on TV, she devises a risky plan.

Courtesy of Netflix Courtesy of Netflix

TYSON -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This gripping four-part documentary series explores the explosive life of Mike Tyson — one of the most feared and fascinating figures in sports history.

Avail. 10/14/26

Cocaine Bear

Love Is Blind: Season 11: Boston -- NETFLIX SERIES

Boston singles enter the pods to find their soulmates and get engaged sight unseen. Will they walk down the aisle or will looks get in the way of love?

Avail. 10/15/26

Hollywood Arts -- NETFLIX SERIES

Class is in session at Hollywood Arts! Self-proclaimed icon Trina Vega returns to steer gifted teens toward stardom, status and hilarious havoc.

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The Diplomat: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

One catastrophic moment shatters the fragile peace Kate Wyler has brokered between the US and UK, as well as the crumbling marriage she’s trying to save.

The Storm -- NETFLIX FILM

When a storm traps old university pals at a luxury lodge, their civilized birthday bash spirals into a cyclone of betrayals, grudges and unfiltered chaos.

Avail. 10/16/26

The Disciple -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Academy Award-winning producer Joanna Natasegara makes her feature directorial debut in this true story of an outsider whose relentless determination catapults him into the Wu-Tang Clan's inner circle, where ambition and creativity converge to record an album poised to ignite global controversy.

Heat

The Fate of the Furious

Money Trap: The Karun Treasure -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a mythical map falls into the hands of a legendary scam artist, he decides to pull one last con before leaving it all behind for good.

Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Go down a wormhole in this documentary on master of deadpan humor Norm Macdonald, whose life and career were uncompromising yet full of contradictions.

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Sacrifice -- NETFLIX FILM

At a glitzy charity gala, a movie star (Chris Evans) facing an existential crisis is taken hostage by a radical warrior (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her followers.

SERIOUSLY SINGLE TOO -- NETFLIX FILM

Dineo and Noni — besties meant to take on the party scene together — suddenly face their biggest fear when Noni's boyfriend spontaneously proposes.

Therapy Done Right -- NETFLIX FILM

A psychoanalyst who's lost faith in traditional therapy crosses every boundary to help a blocked novelist in this cutting Argentine dark comedy.

Avail. 10/20/26

Blindspotting: Seasons 1-2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

New crew. Same hell. A fresh group of hired guns hits the streets of Night City in this standalone 10-episode story from the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

Avail. 10/21/26

Emily

Gladiator

Gladiator II

The Mothers of Penguins: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Determined to run their own school, Kama, Ula, Tatiana and Jerzy face brand new challenges in caring for their children — and one another.

The New Stanford Prison Experiment -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this modern reimagining of the infamous study, 30 people enter a real prison for two weeks and shifting power dynamics expose what they're capable of.

Six Kings Slam: Season 2 -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Six Kings. One crown. The world's top-ranked men's players take the court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a star-studded, live tennis showcase.

Avail. 10/22/26

Bottle Shock

Couldn't Agree Less with Allison & Isaac -- NETFLIX PODCAST

From money and parenting to jealousy and in-laws, Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell air out their messiest disagreements in this funny, honest podcast.

Did Someone Happen to Mention Me? -- NETFLIX SERIES

Once Japan's most renowned stage actor, Gen is suddenly forgotten. Fueled by a need for recognition, he claws his way back from zero in this comedy.

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Nobody Wants This: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Joanne and Noah take their relationship to the next level amid sibling drama, maternal meddling and one giant leap of faith.

Avail. 10/23/26

Fading Grandeur -- NETFLIX SERIES

Desperate to sell his crumbling mansion, a fallen marquis tries to make a quick deal with a charming yet mysterious millionaire who has her own agenda.

Lupin: Part 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

After four years in prison, Assane is ready to start a new life with his family, until a copycat appears and Lupin returns to his most brilliant schemes.

Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Beloved for blurring performance and personal crisis, Maria Bamford unpacks the mental health journey behind her fearless comedy in this documentary.

Surviving Hurricane Otis -- NETFLIX FILM

Wirpul and his half-brother fight to survive Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, where their brotherhood and courage turns adversity into hope.

Avail. 10/26/26

Minimum Wage -- NETFLIX SERIES

Teens struggle to run a local pizzeria while juggling school, a manic boss and minimum wage in this series based on the hit social media shorts.

Avail. 10/27/26

Dangerous Liaisons: Season 1

Getty Images Opening Night on Broadway of Lucas Hnath's

The One About Matthew Perry -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary series chronicles the Hollywood success, addiction struggles and tragic death of the beloved "Friends" star, as told by his inner circle.

Zainab Johnson: Toxically Optimistic -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Zainab Johnson has a gun revelation, a Tesla crisis and an unshakable belief that she can find the upside in everything in this sharp stand-up hour.

Avail. 10/28/26

Champions

Avail. 10/29/26

Balaraw: Blood Island -- NETFLIX SERIES

A woman's search for her missing mother leads her to the sinister Balaraw Island, where survival, dark secrets and her own identity hang in the balance.

You, Me, Us -- NETFLIX FILM

When a free-spirited woman and a family-minded man pursue adoption, their opposing backgrounds and world views put their love to the test.

Avail. 10/30/26

A Couple of Lies -- NETFLIX SERIES

A seemingly idyllic home swap between Sicily and Stockholm turns toxic as two wealthy couples go to extremes to protect themselves — and their secrets.

Akka -- NETFLIX SERIES

Beat Luke Littler -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

The Birthday Gift -- NETFLIX FILM

A neatly curated children's birthday party goes off the rails when the gift of a toy gun sparks heated debates, clashing world views and hilarious chaos.

Collision Course -- NETFLIX FILM

Spain, 2013. After robbing a bank, a getaway crash reveals the hidden side of each thief, exposing betrayals and lies that began long before the heist.

How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents -- NETFLIX SERIES

A hidden engagement forces a proud Zulu family and an Indian medical dynasty under one roof as secrets and colliding customs threaten to derail Diwali.

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SCTV: The Greatest Show You've Never Heard Of -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Legendary "SCTV" cast members reunite in this documentary for a funny and heartfelt celebration of how a scrappy Canadian sketch show made comedy history.

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