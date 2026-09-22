KPop Demon Hunters was a surprise sensation on Netflix in 2025. When the film first premiered on the streaming service, Netflix and the film’s creators were caught flat-footed by the rabid fan demand for KPDH products. Store shelves were barren.

That was last summer. A year later, there is KPop Demon Hunters everything. There’s KPop Demon Hunters meals at McDonald’s. There are officially licensed KPop Demon Hunters Halloween costumes. There are entire lines of action figures and dolls and cosplay props. And now there will be the first-ever “Immersive Experience” at the streamer’s “Netflix House” locations later this fall.

According to the press release this experience “takes fans into the animated universe of the film, starting backstage with HUNTR/X before opening night on the latest stop of their world tour. When Gwi-Ma crashes the scene, guests will join the animated HUNTR/X to restore the Honmoon and “Takedown” demons across neon-lit Seoul through interactive sets and screens, as well as 3D technology.”

Netflix promises “music and play-based challenges with live actors and custom animation,” plus a chance to meet characters like Derpy Tiger, rendered in “groundbreaking puppetry” from the Jim Henson Creature Shop.

Here is some concept art of the Derpy Tiger meet and greet:

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The Netflix House immersive experience will be supported by — what else? — more stuff Kpop Demon Hunters fans can buy, from new merchandise to themed foods and drinks. (How much you want to bet they offer KPop Demon Hunters ramen noodles?)

The first two Netflix Houses in Dallas and Philadelphia also offer experiences themed to Netflix shows like Stranger Things and Squid Game. The company’s third location is expected to open in Las Vegas in 2027.

The KPop Demon Hunters Immersive Experience opens at Dallas’ Netflix House on November 12, and at the Netflix House in Philadelphia on November 20.

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