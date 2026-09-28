Every week, ScreenCrush gives you what you need to know about the week’s best new streaming TV shows. If you’re in the market for a new series to stream, or you need a last-minute binge, or you are just trying to keep tabs on the latest seasons of old favorites, we have got you covered.

We love movies, but sometimes you don’t want a 90-minute, one-and done entertainment. Sometimes you want that deep dive that’s going to take days or weeks to finish. Sometimes you want long-term storytelling and rich characters. Sometimes you need a good TV show.

Regardless of what kind of show you’re looking for — new or returning, drama or comedy, high or lowbrow — we have you covered. Here’s this week’s batch of new TV shows and series.

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New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch a new TV version of one of the most famous novels of the 20th century, a new legal thriller starring Dominic West, and an animated series based on a graphic novel by the late, great chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain.

Get your watchlist and queues ready — and if you want even more recent streaming TV recs, be sure to go here.

East of Eden

John Steinback’s famous novel, previously adapted by Elia Kazan to the big screen in 1955, now gets the prestige TV treatment on Netflix. Florence Pugh stars as Cathy Ames in a miniseries version of East of Eden overseen by writer/producer Zoe Kazan (who, yes, is Elia’s granddaughter).

Where to watch East of Eden: Premieres on October 1 on Netflix.

War

This new legal drama from George Kay, the creator of Netflix’s Lupin, stars Dominic West and Sienna Miller, and follows a battle between two rival law firms. The first season, per HBO, “follows the explosive divorce of British tech entrepreneur Morgan Henderson (Dominic West) and international film star Carla Duval (Sienna Miller), as Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne stop at nothing to secure victory for their clients.”

Where to watch War: Premieres on October 1 on HBO Max.

Sacrifice

Nearly five years after its first season debuted on BET+, this Paula Patton-led thriller returns for a new batch of episodes, now on Paramount+. This time, Patton’s entertainment lawyer, (per Paramount) “navigates the world of high finance while attempting to save her family birthright.”

Where to watch Sacrifice: Season 2 premieres on September 30 on Paramount+.

The Arena

MMA fans may want to check out this reality show about amateur fighters battling for a €100,000 cash prize, and a pro contract. The show also features French MMA stars Ciryl Gane, Cédric Doumbé, and Benoît Saint Denis.

Where to watch The Arena: Season 1 premieres on September 30 on Netflix.

Get Jiro

In addition to his beloved memoirs like Kitchen Confidential and A Cook’s Tour, Anthony Bourdain also wrote a graphic novel titled Get Jiro, which now gets the animated treatment on Adult Swim (and streams on HBO Max). Per the network, the show “transports viewers to a post-apocalyptic, near-future Los Angeles where culinary culture reigns supreme and the world’s most powerful figures are chefs. In this society where food is both currency and a demarcation of class, the mysterious sushi chef Jiro (Tee) sets out on a quest for vengeance.”

Where to watch Get Jiro: Premieres on October 4 on HBO Max.