New movies are coming to streaming this week and every week, at a faster pace than ever before. As always, ScreenCrush has your back, with a weekly guide to the latest releases on streaming (and digital rental or purchse) that deserve your attention. Sit back, relax, and check out what’s coming to a TV or computer (or, sigh, a phone) near you.

Then you’ve got all weekend to watch up with these titles. The theater is still the best, of course, but some weekends you just can’t muster the energy to get off the couch and haul yourself to the multiplex.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can take a trip deep into the Backrooms or discover the origins of the Unabomber. It’s also a week for new comedies, including a new Super Troopers sequel, and Spa Weekend featuring an all-star cast of funny women.

If these titles don’t do it for you, you can also check out some other recent streaming releases here. Or just keep scrolling, and see the new movies you can stream or rent on digital at home this weekend.

Backrooms

One of the biggest horror films of the summer starts streaming this week. Twentynothing year old director Kane Parsons turned his YouTube horror series about a labrynthian alternate dimension into a truly disturbing feature about a depressed furniture-store owner (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who discovers a portal to the Backrooms in his basement.

Where to watch Backrooms: HBO Max starting on 9/25.

Unabomber

Talk about unexpected casting: Former child actor Jacob Tremblay stars in this Netflix thriller as the young Ted Kaczynski, the man who would become the infamous Unabomber. Russell Crowe also stars in the film, which examines Kaczynski’s years in academia, and also follows the FBI Agent (Shailene Woodley) who hunted down the infamous terrorist.

Where to watch Unabomber: Netflix starting on 9/25.

Super Troopers 3

The Broken Lizard comedy troupe reunites for their third film about their wacky crew of Vermont state troopers. This time, per Searchlight, the Troopers are “caught between questionable police work and complete mayhem” when “Farva’s wildly over-the-top Indian engagement to Thorny’s sister spirals into chaos.”

Where to watch Super Troopers 3: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango.

Spa Weekend

A killer cast — Isla Fisher, Leslie Mann, Michelle Buteau, and Anna Faris — headline this comedy from the writers of The Hangover and the directors of the Bad Moms movies. The quartet play longtime friends who reunite at a spa getaway. Sounds to me like they’re on a collision course with wackiness.

Where to watch Spa Weekend: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango.

Siren: The Voices of Shelley Beattie

This documentary from Marlee Matlin follows the life of Shelley Beattie, a deaf woman who became a champion bodybuilder who struggled with discrimination, addiction, and abuse.

Where to watch Siren: The Voices of Shelley Beattie: HBO Max.