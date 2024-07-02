McDonald’s Is Making ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Dipping Sauce

The latest TV series to partner with McDonald’s on tie-in food is Jujutsu Kaisen, the hit anime that airs on Crunchyroll here in the U.S. Yes, in a few days time you will be able to dunk your Chicken McNuggets (or your fries, I suppose) into Jujutsu Kaisen themed McDonald’s dipping sauce.

The press release claims the Jujutsu Kaisen “Special Grade Garlic Sauce” is “inspired by the iconic Black Garlic Sauce from McDonald’s Japan,” and contains “notes of garlic and soy sauce, balanced with a slight tangy sweetness.”

There are eight different designs: Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo, Kento Nanami, Suguru Geto, Mahito, and Sukuna. (The sauces are all the same, it’s just the lids that are different.)

McDonald’s has been doing more and more special sauces inspired by (or designed to promote) TV shows lately, following the absurd success of their campaign with Rick and Morty that saw the return of their infamous Szechuan sauce. Last year they had a special version of their traditional sweet and sour sauce branded to Season 2 of Loki (which was partly set in a McDonald’s).

What’s next? Personally, I will not be satisfied until McDonald’s releases a special marinara dipping sauce inspired by the premiere of the upcoming Dexter prequel series.

McDonald’s Jujutsu Kaisen sauce will be available in the McDonald’s app starting on July 9. If you get the sauce you’ll also get a free 30-day trial of Crunchyroll to stream the show or other anime.

