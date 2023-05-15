The Guardians of the Galaxy are dead. Long live the Guardians of the Galaxy.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ties a bow around the original version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s cosmic heroes, the film also sets up a new group to carry the mantle of the Guardians: Rocket and Groot, Kraglin, Adam Warlock, Cosmo, and Phylla. Which means a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 is now a lot more likely than it appeared just a few months ago.

What that team could look like and who they could come into conflict with is the subject of our latest Guardians of the Galaxy video. In addition to breaking down this new lineup, we also look at some other big-name Marvel characters who aren’t a part of the team yet, but could show up in an eventual Vol. 4, like Nova, Silver Surfer, and even Agent Venom. Get all the details in the video below:

