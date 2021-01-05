All the Biggest MCU Plot Holes, Explained

In Iron Man 3, Tony Stark decides to retire as Iron Man forever. Then in Avengers: Age of Ultron, he’s just Iron Man again. Then in Captain America: Civil War, he seems to have quit being Iron Man again for a lot of the movie. He can’t seem to make up his mind — and there’s not really an explanation for all the flip-flopping.

Some think of this as a Marvel plot hole, but there’s actually a reason for it, and that’s Tony Stark’s personality. Although the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Tony isn’t an alcoholic like the one in the comics, he does often suggest addictive personality tendencies. Tony’s drug in the MCU isn’t alcohol; it’s being Iron Man. And his inability to let go of an idea is what makes Tony so brilliant — and also explains why he says he’s can’t actually quit being Iron Man.

That’s just one of the supposed Marvel plot holes that we explain in our latest video. Below we also break down some of the other nitpicks that have driven Marvel fans crazy for years like why Tony Stark doesn’t use Extremis to help the world, who guarded the Soul Stone before the Red Skull, why Doctor Strange didn’t teleport the Avengers back to Earth in Infinity War, and why Bruce Banner and Tony Stark don’t discover Hydra’s infiltration of S.H.I.E.L.D. in The Avengers. You can watch the answers to these questions and many more below:

