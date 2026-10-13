What do you need to know before VisionQuest?

Marvel’s latest Disney+ series draws on a lot of prior MCU movies and show. Paul Bettany’s been involved in the cinematic universe since its very first film, providing the voice of Tony Stark’s first AI, J.A.R.V.I.S. Eventually, J.A.R.V.I.S. became Vision, and then Vision joined the Avengers in Avengers: Age of Ultron. He also appeared in Captain America: Civil War, and he died in Avengers: Infinity War — but then he was resurrected in WandaVision, a twist that is explored in depth in VisionQuest.

If you missed any of Vision’s journey to VisionQuest, or you just want to refresh your memory of dozens of films and shows, we’ve got a recap just for you. It boils down 40+ hours of Marvel content into just under 30 minutes of pure MCU recap. Afterwards, you will be totally prepared to see where Viz goes next in VisionQuest.

Watch our full pre-VisionQuest MCU recap below:

If you liked that video recapping the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to VisionQuest, check out more of our videos below, including one on the single most important scene in Avengers: Endgame, one on which Marvel characters will survive the end of Avengers: Secret Wars, and one breaking down all the new footage in Avengers Endgame: Encore connecting the film to Avengers: Doomsday. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. VisionQuest premieres weekly on Tuesdays on Disney+. Marvel’s next big MCU movie, Avengers: Doomsday, premieres in theaters on December 18. Then Avengers: Secret Wars follows in December of 2027.

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